LOS ANGELES — Larry Flynt, who turned his raunchy Hustler magazine into an empire while fighting numerous First Amendment court battles and flaying politicians with stunts such as a Donald Trump assassination Christmas card, has died. He was 78.
Flynt, who had been in declining health, died Wednesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, his longtime attorney, Paul Cambria, told The Associated Press.
Flynt was shot in a 1978 assassination attempt and left paralyzed from the waist down but refused to slow down, building a flamboyant reputation along with a fortune estimated at $100 million.
He tooled around in a gold-plated wheelchair with a velvet-lined seat.
“His doctors had said he should have passed away 30 years ago,” his nephew, Jimmy Flynt Jr., said Wednesday. “He outlived most of the doctors who took care of him.”
Born Nov. 1, 1942, in Lakeville, Kentucky, Larry Claxton Flynt Jr. grew up poor. Divorced twice by age 21, Flynt eventually found his calling by buying bars and turning them into Hustler clubs that featured topless dancers. In an effort to drum up business, he published a newsletter that became Hustler magazine.
Founded in 1974, Hustler was unashamedly crude, low-brow and hard-core, thumbing its nose at the pretensions of such high-toned men’s magazines as Playboy.
The magazine featured raw, politically incorrect humor, photos of female genitalia and sometimes S&M and bondage scenes with women tied and gagged. It shocked the public with a 1978 cover depicting a woman being fed into a meat grinder.
It was no shock, then, that Flynt faced many legal fights over obscenity laws or that he was intensely disliked by the religious right and feminist groups.
“Larry Flynt should be remembered as a scourge on society; he directly contributed to and profited from the sexual exploitation of women for the majority of his career, and our culture is poorer for it,” Dawn Hawkins, senior vice president and executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, said in a statement Wednesday.
Flynt maintained throughout his life that he wasn’t just a pornographer but also a fierce defender of free-speech rights.
“My position is that you pay a price to live in a free society, and that price is toleration of some things you don’t like,” he once told the Seattle Times. “You have to tolerate the Larry Flynts of this world.”
The US Supreme Court agreed with him at least once, when he won a long and bitter battle with the Rev. Jerry Falwell. The televangelist sued him for libel after a 1983 Hustler alcohol ad suggested Falwell had lost his virginity to his mother in an outhouse.
That case and much of the rest of Flynt’s life were depicted in the 1996 film, “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” which brought Oscar nominations for director Milos Forman and for Woody Harrelson, who portrayed Flynt. Flynt had a cameo as a judge.
Flynt owned not only Hustler but other niche publications, a video production company, scores of websites, two Los Angeles-area casinos and dozens of Hustler boutiques selling adult-oriented products.
At the time of his death he claimed to have video-on-demand operations in more than 55 countries and more than 30 Hustler Hollywood retail stores throughout the United States.
Over the years, he vastly expanded his business into the Internet and the adult movie industry, noting the inroads they made into his magazine sales.
“You can see more on cable and satellite today than you could see in what I published in 1974,” Flynt told The Associated Press in 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.