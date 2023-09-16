Tropical Weather

Heavy surf pounds the coastline at Nauset Beach in East Orleans on the incoming tide Friday as Hurricane Lee, still south of Cape Cod, Mass.

 Associated Press

BAR HARBOR, Maine —  Fishermen removed lobster traps from the water and residents hauled hundreds of boats ashore — leaving some harbors looking like ghost towns — while utility workers from as far away as Tennessee began taking up positions Friday ahead of Hurricane Lee’s heavy winds, high seas and rain that’s expected to span hundreds of miles of land and sea.

The storm is projected to be more than 400 miles wide with tropical-storm-force winds when it reaches land, creating worries of power outages in Maine, the nation’s most heavily forested state, where the ground is saturated and trees are weakened from heavy summer rains.

