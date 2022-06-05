NEWPORT BEACH — A man who was convicted of killing a perceived romantic rival and a woman he mistook for his ex-girlfriend at a Southern California condominium was sentenced, Friday, to two consecutive life sentences without chance of parole.
Jamon Buggs, 47, of Huntington Beach, was convicted, last month, of two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances and other crimes for the April 20, 2019, slayings.
Prosecutors said Jamon Buggs shot Darren Partch, 38, and Wendi Miller, 48, in a fit of jealousy.
Buggs’ defense attorneys never disputed that he killed the pair. Instead, they argued that Buggs committed the slayings in the heat of passion and should be convicted of a lesser charge.
At his sentencing, relatives of the victims applauded as Buggs was led out of the courtroom, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
“Darren and Wendi were killed for absolutely no reason,” DA Todd Spitzer said. “The monster who shot them in the head did not care about their lives or the lives that were shattered into a million pieces the second he pulled the trigger.”
The Orange County Register said Buggs apologized to the family of the victims before he was sentenced.
“I’m sorry this happened, I apologize, I stand accountable for what I did,” Buggs said. “I sinned and I ask you for forgiveness.”
Before the hearing, a judge ruled that Spitzer violated the state’s new racial justice law when, during a meeting over whether to seek the death penalty for Buggs, the DA asked about the race of Buggs’ previous girlfriends.
