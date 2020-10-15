LANCASTER — Maybe the third time will be the charm for prospective Antelope Valley Union High School District special education teacher Anthony Hunt.
The District’s Board of Education today will consider approval of a provisional internship permit for an education specialist mild/moderate disabilities that would allow Hunt to teach special education until he can pass the California Subject Examinations for Teachers to qualify for an intern program.
The District has been unable to successfully recruit fully-credentialed special education teachers, and therefore is requesting approval of the permit, according to the posted agenda.
Hunt started working for the District nine years ago as a tutor. He has worked in the counseling office at Palmdale High School since 2016. But Hunt wants to be teacher, a special education teacher.
Board members Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell blocked Hunt’s permit on a 2-2 vote at the July 23 meeting. Ruffin also rejected the permit at the June 11 meeting when Parrell was absent.
Hunt supported last year’s unsuccessful recall effort against Ruffin, Parrell and former member Robert “Bob” Davis.
Board Clerk Jill McGrady said at the July 23 meeting that Hunt is an excellent employee who has received exemplary reviews.
“According to the interview committee, he was the best candidate for the job,” McGrady said at the meeting. “He’s kind; he works well with our students. He’s continued his education by going to school to become a teacher. We need male teachers. We need African-American teachers. And he is an African-American male. And he’s already proven himself to be an excellent employee. For transparency purposes, what possible reason can we give for not voting for him.”
Ruffin and Parrell did not respond.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The meeting will be conducted via teleconference due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone wishing to observe the meeting may do so via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6hLaGo2xh3dclTRisANvsQ
