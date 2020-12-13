LANCASTER — Palmdale High School classifed employee Anthony Hunt will start his teaching career, albeit about five months late, after the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education approved a provisional internship permit to fill a special education slot at his school.
The Board voted 4-1, with member Victoria Ruffin dissenting, at Friday’s meeting.
The Board is back to five members after the election of President Jill McGrady and Clerk Donita Winn on Nov. 3. McGrady and Winn took the oath of office at the start of the meeting.
Ruffin and member Amanda Parrell blocked Hunt’s three previous attempts to secure the permit, ostensibly because he supported last year’s recall effort against them.
The District has had multiple vacancies for special education teachers. Hunt interviewed for the position with three different interview panels.
“So, in other words, the District has had multiple people say that this particular person is capable and desired to hold this position, not just one Board or one set of interview panels,” Winn said.
Hunt was also elected to the Palmdale School District Board of Education. He will take the oath of office on Tuesday.
Ruffin said McGrady and trustee John Rush should recuse themselves from the vote because of their friendship with Hunt, based on Board Bylaw 9270.
“You two should excuse yourselves for conflict of personal interest of friendship,” Ruffin said.
Ruffin further claimed McGrady should recuse herself “knowing you may gain a personal conflict of economic interest as a Board member.”
Last year Ruffin, as part of the former Board majority, approved a series of lucrative contracts with friends and associates of the former majority. Those included an open-ended contract with D’Vacor Entertainment Group, led by Ruffin associate Rose Lyles, for personal websites.
Student trustee Elijah Johnson said he was disappointed Hunt’s permit did not pass the first time it was on the agenda at the June 11 meeting when Parrell was absent.
“I believe a no vote to this is a disservice to the students of Palmdale High School and I’m optimistic of approving this provisional internship permit,” Johnson said.
Johnson added he spoke with students from Palmdale High School and they were overwhelmingly in favor of Hunt.
After Winn noted it appeared Hunt had the support of his peers and students, Ruffin said the Board has one employee, Superintendent David Vierra.
“The reason why I never talk about the candidate is because I know my role as a Board member,” Ruffin said. “No trustee has any right to speak on an employee ever. We have one employee and that’s the superintendent. So we don’t have a right to speak on anybody in this fashion as this is going forward.”
Ruffin, Parrell and Davis fired former general counsel Bridget Cook last year in closed session.
Cook has sued the District and the former Board majority contending she was unlawfully fired in retaliation for blowing the whistle on allegedly improper and illegal contracts that would have provided financial windfalls to Ruffin, Parrell, and Davis or to their close associates.
Ruffin cited state code 1090, which prohibits public officials and public employees from “making” public contracts in which they have a financial interest.
Attorney Jay Fernow said 1090 does not apply in this instance because the Board is not entering into a contract.
