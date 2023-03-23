Welcome Home

After getting off a double-decker bus, veterans march in to a big “Vietnam Welcome Home” during a Saturday event at Poncitlán Square.

 DENNIS ANDERSON/Special to the Valley Press

PALMDALE — The pathway to the park at Poncitlán Square was paved with the tears of men, many of them draftees, who served during one of America’s longest conflicts: the Vietnam War, which lasted about 20 years.

From 1955 to 1975, the United States sent troops to Vietnam, whether as unofficial “advisers” during the early days of the war, or later in the hundreds of thousands.

