LOS ANGELES — At least 200 people marched Saturday from the site where Dijon Kizzee was shot by sheriff’s deputies to a site near the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station to protest the shooting death of the 29-year-old man.
They chanted “Put down your riot gear. I don’t see no riot here,” at deputies who sealed off streets and watched them march.
Protesters also chanted “Peace on the sheriff,” and one sign carried in the demonstration read: “This is a revolt against racism.”
The march and rally started at 11 a.m. at 109th Street and Budlong Avenue, where Kizzee was shot on Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.