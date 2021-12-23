PALMDALE — More than 300 people marched some 12 kilometers (seven-and-a-half miles) with Salva, on Saturday morning, in the March for Respect, aligned with the 60-day deadline from an Oct. 12 Department of Homeland Security memorandum.
The participants, according to Salva, marched with the purpose of receiving a response to the memorandum and urge Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas to take immediate actions to address the human rights crisis faced by undocumented workers nationwide.
“We urge the Department of Homeland Security to ensure full protection of immigrant workers’ human rights in the forthcoming policy reviews pursuant to the (Oct. 12) memorandum,” Salva said.
The march started at Rep. Mike Garcia’s office on Avenue M-14 and concluded at the Salva office on Avenue S.
Salva and the National Day Laborer Organizing Network called on the Department of Homeland Security, President Joe Biden and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to take immediate actions to address the human rights crisis faced by undocumented workers nationwide. Specifically, they are advocating that the Biden administration defer deportation and provide work authorization for those who continue to work, those who have denounced workplace abuse.
“It went smooth with no incidents to report,” Salva said of the march. “Toward the end, we had a Christmas Posada. Individuals ended the march at our office location, who were then greeted by a live band, festive decor, hot chocolate and warm tamales.”
According to the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, the message was loud and clear:
“Every day that goes by without Mayorkas following through with his worksite memo and the lack of action on behalf of the Biden administration, workers will continue to face worksite abuse due to the lack of protections.
“We must keep this energy going to ensure that migrant workers are protected. Day Laborer organizations will continue to march 12 kilometers for the 12 million across the country.”
(1) comment
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas is an Idiot. Being Woke is at the top of Mayorkas agenda..he is a great liar..as is most of Biden cabinet and staff. Let's take care of our own before we worry about illegal immigrants. What a disgrace to give rights to those who ignored our laws and had to sneak over here. But let's face it our Govt. want illegal immigrants over here both Rep. and Dem. They want a group living in fear and accepting lower paying work (hard work), while being afraid to say anything. Seems CoVid does not infect illegal immigrants...or CoVid takes a back seat to the Politicians desire to have cheap help over here...Here is my answer to the illegal immigrant issue:...Want to stop illegal immigration...pass a law that states illegals cannot vote, nor can their children, or their grandchildren. This seems like a fair trade off...you are not "hurting anyone" by sneaking into America (most taxpayers would rightfully argue that though), then your voting privileges being revoked will not "hurt you". If said illegal serves in the military that person and his children "can" vote (they have earned the right to vote).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.