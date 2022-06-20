SUN VILLAGE — Hundreds of people turned out, Saturday, to celebrate Juneteenth, America’s newest national holiday.
Music, dancing, food and activities for youngsters were part of the festivities at Jackie Robinson Park, along with displays of photographs of early Sun Village settlers and sights.
Juneteenth was officially declared a national holiday, in 2021, but it has been celebrated for nearly a half-century by Sun Village residents at Jackie Robinson Park.
Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when ships bearing a Union army sailed into Galveston Bay in Texas, signaling the end of the Civil War and freedom for the last of the slaves in the rebellious southern states.
Saturday’s festival also marked the public announcement of Jackie Robinson Park as a historic landmark, declared, last week, in a vote by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
It was the first park in the United States named for the first African-American player in Major League Baseball. It was created because of efforts by the Sun Village community, particularly the Sun Village Woman’s Club, which conducted fund raising events and arranged for donation of land.
The park itself was dedicated three days before Juneteenth 1965, with the former Dodger star himself present along with Sun Village residents and county officials.
Sun Village was settled starting in the 1940s and 1950s, when African Americans were turned away from buying or renting homes in Lancaster and Palmdale, and in most other Southern California communities.
