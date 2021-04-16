EUREKA — The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says there has been a substantial increase in illicit distribution of fentanyl and an alarming number of overdose deaths this year.
“As of April 14, 2021, the Humboldt County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation of eight fentanyl overdose deaths in the county, with six in the month of March alone. Multiple overdose death investigations remain pending receipt of toxicology reports, with more fentanyl cases anticipated,” the office said in statement Wednesday.
