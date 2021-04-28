BURBANK (AP) — Skeletal remains found near a hiking trail in a Los Angeles suburb have been confirmed as human.
A hiker reported discovering apparent human remains on April 22 in the Verdugo Mountains above a neighborhood in Burbank, police said in a statement Monday.
A county coroner’s investigator determined the remains were human, but potential identification of the person could take several months to a year, police said.
