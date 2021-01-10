ROSAMOND — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after human remains were found Saturday morning near Rosamond.
Deputies were sent to the area of Frontage and Dawn roads north of Rosamond about 7:25 a.m. regarding a report of found human remains, the department said.
“Deputies arrived at the location and confirmed it was human remains. Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation,” the department said.
According to KGET.com, California City police confirmed that the partial remains found do not belong to either of the missing boys, Orson or Orrin West. The two boys have been missing since Dec. 21.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040
