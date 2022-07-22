PALMDALE — Charles F. Hughes, a retired correctional officer, pulled nomination papers, Thursday, to run for the Antelope Valley Union High School District Trustee Area No. 1 seat held by current trustee John Rush, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder-County Clerk.
Hughes is an associate of former Board member Robert “Bob” Davis, also a retired correctional officer. Davis resigned from his seat, in November 2019, with one year remaining in his term. Davis serves as chairman of the National Staff Assault Task Force, previously known as the California Staff Assault Task Force.
The nonprofit was created, in 2003, by concerned correctional employees to provide support for correctional officers and law enforcement who have been assaulted while on the job, according to its website.
Hughes is listed as executive director on the organization’s website. However, the ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer lists Davis as chairman and two other officers. Hughes is not listed.
Hughes will have at least one challenger. Retired teacher Susan Strom filed nomination papers, on Tuesday, for the Trustee Area No. 1 seat.
AV Union High School District has two other seats up for election: the Trustee Area No. 4 seat held by Amanda Parrell, and the Trustee Area No. 5 seat held by Victoria Ruffin.
Carla Corona pulled nomination papers for the Trustee Area No. 4. Vladimir Gomez and Miguel Sanchez pulled nomination papers for the Trustee Area No. 5 seat.
All three Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees filed nomination papers, Thursday, to retain their seats. Current Board President Steve Buffalo represents Trustee Area No. 2; member Michael Adams represents Trustee Area No. 4; and Vice President Barbara Gaines represents Trustee Area No. 5.
Eastside Union School District Board President Julie Bookman, who represents Trustee Area No. 5, pulled nomination papers, on Thursday.
In the Green Valley County Water District race, incumbents David Phillips and Guy Joe Randles and appointed incumbent Anthony Castaneda pulled nomination papers, on Tuesday.
Palm Ranch Irrigation District incumbents Brett Valasek and Sal Spalla pulled nomination papers to run for re-election.
In the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors race, incumbent Vince Dino, who represents Division 5, filed nomination papers, on Wednesday.
Appointed incumbent Scott Kellerman pulled nomination papers, on Tuesday, for the District’s short-term, two-year seat representing Division 1 that expires, in December 2024.
No other updates were available by press time.
