PALMDALE — Charles F. Hughes, a retired correctional officer, pulled nomination papers, Thursday, to run for the Antelope Valley Union High School District Trustee Area No. 1 seat held by current trustee John Rush, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder-County Clerk.

Hughes is an associate of former Board member Robert “Bob” Davis, also a retired correctional officer. Davis resigned from his seat, in November 2019, with one year remaining in his term. Davis serves as chairman of the National Staff Assault Task Force, previously known as the California Staff Assault Task Force.

