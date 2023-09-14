Lancaster council

Antelope Valley Union High School District Board President Charles Hughes (center) administers the oath of office to daughter Lauren Hughes-Leslie (right) Tuesday at the Lancaster City Council meeting as wife Angie Hughes, Antelope Valley Fair Association Board President and Lauren’s mother, looks on after Lauren was appointed to the City Council.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously appointed Deputy Mayor Lauren Hughes-Leslie to the council Tuesday evening.

Hughes-Leslie was one of four finalists for the appointment. The city received six applications for the vacancy created by the resignation last month of Darrell Dorris.

