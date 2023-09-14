LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously appointed Deputy Mayor Lauren Hughes-Leslie to the council Tuesday evening.
Hughes-Leslie was one of four finalists for the appointment. The city received six applications for the vacancy created by the resignation last month of Darrell Dorris.
Mayor R. Rex Parris praised the quality of the final four — Hughes-Leslie, Irvine Carrillo, Rocio Castellanos and Derek Luna. He nominated Hughes-Leslie for the appointment.
“Three of them I had no real involvement with up until this time,” Parris said. “But they clearly wanted to become engaged and productive as representatives of the city, and so it was difficult to decide.”
The deciding factor in Hughes-Leslie’s favor was Parris’ familiarity with her.
“Lauren is a West Point graduate,” Parris said. “She served in the United States Army; she was in the intelligence division as one of her jobs.”
He added stories from her parents — Antelope Valley Union High School District Board President Charles Hughes and Antelope Valley Fair Association Board President Angie Hughes, who administered the oath of office to Hughes-Leslie — were that she holds people accountable.
“And I think we need a woman here, at least one,” Parris said, adding that Hughes-Leslie is also half Filipino.
Parris added that when Hughes-Leslie “takes a job, she completes it and she gets it done.”
Hughes-Leslie is a 2009 graduate of Quartz Hill High School. She was a star swimmer and also served as student body president. She is now working toward completing law school. She is married with two children. An Antelope Valley native, Hughes-Lauren thanked the council for the opportunity.
“I am passionate about community because it’s community that allows societies to flourish and individuals to thrive; it’s what allowed me to go to West Point to do my job in the military,” she said. “It’s a full-circle moment for me because now I’m home, I have a husband, I have two school-aged children, so they too get to benefit from this community. It really is an honor; it’s a privilege to be a part of the decisions that get to make this community better.”
Hughes-Leslie’s seat expires in April.
Parris found positions of leadership for Carrillo, Castellanos and Luna to see how well they represent the interests of the city. Castellanos will be named a deputy mayor. She has spent more than a decade in public service in several key roles, including with the Antelope Valley Homeless Coalition. She also served as a director for the Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Carrillo is an architect. He previously served on the Lancaster Architectural Design Committee. Parris hopes to appoint him to the city’s Planning Commission.
Luna is an educator. He has a strong background in community service and governance.
“Derek Luna and I are still discussing the best slot for him where he is going to feel and be the most productive,” Parris said. “It’s time we recognize that it’s going to be a much more inclusive council; how we get there I’m not sure. We may decided to expand the council. We have a lot of options.”
