Hugh McElhenny, the elusive Hall of Fame halfback who starred in the San Francisco 49ers’ “Million Dollar Backfield,” in the mid-1950s, has died. He was 93.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said, Thursday, that McEhlenny died of natural causes, June 17, at his home in Nevada, and that son-in-law Chris Permann confirmed the death.
Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in 1970, McElhenny’s thrilling runs and all-around skills as a runner, receiver and kick returner made him one of the NFL’s top players, of the 1950s. With the 49ers, from 1954-56, McElhenny was part of the “Million Dollar Backfield” with quarterback Y. A. Tittle, halfback John Henry Johnson and fullback Joe Perry — also all Hall of Famers.
“The 49ers family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of the NFL’s all-time greats, Hugh McElhenny,” San Francisco co-chairman Dr. John York said in a statement. “Growing up, my favorite team was the 49ers. I remember so many great players, from the late 50s and 60s.
“When I started to invite an alum to every game, my goal was to meet the `Million Dollar Backfield.’ Hugh was the last of the four to join us and we remained friends. Hugh is a great part of 49ers history.”
McEhlenny was the NFL’s Rookie of the Year, in 1952 (before the award became official) and made two All-Pro teams, six Pro Bowls and the NFL’s All-Decade squad, of the 1950s.
“Hugh McElhenny was a threat in all phases of the game offensively — rushing, pass receiving and as a kick and punt returner,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. “His all-around talent — obvious to pro football scouts when Hugh was still a teenager — will be celebrated and preserved forever in Canton.”
From Los Angeles, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound McElhenny began his college career at Compton Junior College before starring at Washington, where he set several Pacific Coast Conference records.
McElhenny was selected ninth overall by the 49ers, in the 1952 draft, and made an immediate impact.
