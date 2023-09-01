Obit Albany Bishop

Bishop Howard Hubbard swings incense during an Ash Wednesday communion service, at the 

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, in 2004, in Albany, N.Y. Hubbard,  has died after suffering from a massive stroke, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. He was 84.

 

 Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Howard Hubbard, a retired Catholic bishop who acknowledged covering up allegations of sexual abuse in his upstate New York diocese and recently married a woman in a civil ceremony, has died after suffering from a massive stroke. He was 84.

Hubbard passed away at Albany Medical Center on Aug. 19, after being hospitalized for the stroke days prior, bishop spokesperson Mark Behan confirmed.

