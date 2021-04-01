PALMDALE — A wave of thefts in the greater Los Angeles area can be attributed to a single car part, the catalytic converter.
Thieves are after the exhaust emission control device to reclaim its precious metals by recycling them off for a profit.
What makes it difficult for law enforcement to crack down on this particular issue is that there is no particular way to trace the converter back to a crime.
As more and more converters get stripped from people’s cars, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has taken steps to help its community combat the thefts.
The Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations organized community events in March where residents could get their license plate number etched into the converter.
“The etching of the license plate on the converters if some were to be found with their license plate etched on them, they can now trace it back to a crime,” said Hugo Perez, general manager of Camacho Auto Sales.
Sgt. Hector Gutierrez of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station said having the etched license plate number helps them trace a converter back to its owner.
“Every car has its own specific license plate number,” he said. “So putting that on a catalytic converter we know that belongs to that specific car.”
In the most recent event, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station worked in partnership with the City and Camacho Auto Sales on Saturday. The auto retailer provided six car bays at its Mitsubishi dealership in the 400 block of Auto Vista Drive in Palmdale.
The department organized the event and the Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention conducted the etching free of charge to those who registered for the event.
“The sheriff’s department approached us,” said Hugo Perez, general manager of Camacho Auto Sales. “We’ve had a good relationship with the sheriff’s department here ever since we’ve been in business, so we’ve done countless events with them.”
Gutierrez said that Saturday’s event was their most successful.
“We had 73 cars show up, which we didn’t expect that many people to come out,” he said. “Even people that didn’t have appointments, we took them.”
Catalytic converter thieves typically work in groups and Perez said they target shopping centers, hospital parking lots or anywhere with a good number of cars where people leave them parked for a few hours.
“A lot of times they work as a team where the driver is the lookout,” he said. “They park next to a car, (the other person) gets off and pretty much crawls under the car and uses an electric saw, could be a hand saw, but usually an electric saw to saw off catalytic converters.”
If a converter is stolen, residents will know as soon as the car starts because it will be extremely loud.
Additionally, replacing a converter can be costly.
Travis Mock, operations manager for AAA Automotive Repair Centers, said in a news release that they can cost as much as $2,500 or more based on the extent of the damage to your vehicle.
What makes the converter such a hot commodity is the price point for which precious metals such as platinum can be recycled for.
Platinum is one of the metals used in the converter to neutralize and remove the pollutants from automobile exhaust.
According to specialtymetals.com, a typical catalytic converter has three to seven grams of platinum but the amount varies based on manufacturer and model. Canadian gold company, Kitco Metals, lists the price of platinum at $38.07 per gram.
Meaning a thief could theoretically make around $266.50 per converter just from its platinum component.
“Some vehicles have up to three catalytic converters,” Perez said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean they’re gonna steal all three because they’re hard to get to some of them.”
In a news release from March 10, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s station assisted in a joint operation which resulted in 19 arrests and recovered 250 converters valued at an estimated total of $750,000.
Other precious metals used in catalytic converters include palladium, rhodium, copper, nickel, cerium, iron and manganese.
Gutierrez said that the station doesn’t have any more of these events planned but intends on doing more in the future.
“I think (this program) is extremely important because it gives another way to deter thieves from stealing converters,” he said.
