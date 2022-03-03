SACRAMENTO — The father who fatally shot his three daughters and a man at a California church this week repeatedly threatened to kill his estranged girlfriend and scared their girls so much they cried and one bit off her fingernails, according to a restraining order that was supposed to keep him away from guns and bullets.
But 39-year-old David Mora had both when he showed up, Monday, for a supervised visit with his daughters, ages 13, 10 and nine. He shot them, the chaperone he and his ex-girlfriend had agreed could oversee the weekly visits, and then himself.
The violence at The Church in Sacramento, a nondenominational Christian place of worship, raised troubling questions: How did Mora get a gun? Why didn’t his arrest a week earlier on felony charges impact the visitation? And what pushed him over the edge to commit such a heinous act two days before his middle daughter turned 11?
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has said little publicly about what investigators have learned.
“We are not disclosing the type of weapon at this time. How he came to possess a firearm will be part of the investigation,” Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said in a text message.
Last May, when Mora filed a response to his ex-girlfriend’s request for a restraining order, he checked a box attesting that he did not own or have any firearms. Law enforcement officials generally take such statements at face value unless they have reason to believe otherwise. In those cases, they might seek a search warrant to verify.
