He didn’t want the assignment.
The truth is — this is about an editorial about truth, after all — that Francis Pharcellus Church was a curmudgeonly old-style journalist.
Of all the mustachioed, cigar-smoking newsmen of 1897 New York City, he would seem least likely to respond to some kid’s letter about Santa Claus.
And Church was not just some low-level writer at the New York Sun, either. He was the editor.
But the editor in chief, the big boss, gave Church the letter from eight-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon and asked him to write an editorial in response.
Church groused a bit, legend has it, but he wrote the editorial.
You know what happened next. It became probably the most famous, certainly the most reprinted, newspaper editorial in American history.
Many newspapers still run it every year at Christmas.
But why does “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” work? What makes it so special? What did Francis Pharcellus Church, a one-time Civil War correspondent and skeptic by nature, do to convey such a powerful message of hope?
Let’s look at the task. Little Virginia had written to the editor of the paper:
“I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, ‘If you see it in THE SUN it’s so.’ Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?”
To respond to this, Church needed to provide hope to a little girl without the engendering ridicule of adults.
He could not talk about a chubby little fellow who lives at the North Pole any more than he could say, “Grow up, kid, of course there is no Santa Claus.”
He needed to walk a fine line.
He did it by equating Santa to the intangibles of faith, hope, generosity, and love. He compared Santa to the innocence and beauty of childhood.
By defining the terms of the argument — Santa equals hope — he could easily make his case that Santa exists and prove what is really his thesis: That living life with faith and hope is better than allowing skepticism to drag you down.
He opens by discrediting the skeptics: “Virginia, your friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age.”
Church on one level means Virginia’s little school chums. But on another level, he means all those skeptical adults out there, so quick to dismiss faith in goodness and innocence.
He says those skeptics have “little minds” unable to grasp what they cannot see. This tells Virginia she is special, among those with the gift to grasp what she cannot see.
Faith, he is telling her, is worth having.
Church applies logic to point out the wonders of the universe that we cannot see but know are there. Surely, he argues, Santa fits in that same category.
In his second paragraph he assures her:
“Yes, VIRGINIA, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy.”
Here, Virginia would be thinking, I do know that love and generosity and devotion give our lives great joy.
Then Church shifts to further show that Santa exists by pointing out what a world without Santa would be like — sad, lonely and hopeless. Like a world with no Virginias.
We can see the world does have love, it does have generosity, it does have beauty, its does have innocent children. Therefore, it does have Santa Claus.
He concludes by explaining to her that those beautiful intangibles in life, things that cannot be seen, are the most real of all things in life.
True in 1897. True today.
