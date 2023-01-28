Classified Docu-drama

Kristin Preble, 13, and her mother Carol, get ready to leave the Ingomar Middle School, Jan. 21, 1984. in Franklin Park, Pa.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — On a winter’s day, in 1984, a briefcase stuffed with classified government documents showed up in a building in Pittsburgh, borne by someone who most certainly wasn’t supposed to have them.

That someone was 13-year-old Kristin Preble. She took the papers to school as a show-and-tell project for her eighth grade class. Her dad had found them in his Cleveland hotel room, several years earlier, and taken them home as a souvenir.

