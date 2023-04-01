California Reparations

Dawn Basciano holds up legal documents while speaking during public comments Wednesday at the California Reparations Task Force meeting in Sacramento. She said her ancestors had land in Coloma taken by the state parks system. The leader of the reparations task force said it won’t take a stance on how much the state should compensate individual Black residents.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — Reparations for Black residents in California will move to the state Legislature once a first-in-the-nation task force submits its recommendations and findings by July 1.

But the task force will not propose a cash restitution amount for individuals, opting instead to leave it to lawmakers to figure out how much descendants of US chattel slavery are owed.

