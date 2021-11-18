QUARTZ HILL — The California Department of Housing and Community Development awarded approximately $4.6 million in Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention funds to the developers of a 36-unit apartment complex for veterans and their families, Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s office announced, Tuesday.
The project, known as QCK Aparments, at 4856 West Ave. L-14, will target chronic homelessness, veterans with a disability experiencing homelessness and other homeless veterans with incomes ranging from 30% to 60% of area media income in Los Angeles County.
“This development will provide much-needed affordable rental housing close to bus lines and other important community amenities,” Gustavo Velasquez, director of the Department of Housing and Community Development, wrote in a letter to Lackey.
The project developers are Kingdom Development Inc. and Oculus Development Inc.
The QCK Apartments will feature 36 units with 17 one-bedroom units set aside as Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention-assisted units. There will also be 18 one-bedroom units at market rate, and one two-bedroom manager’s unit.
The award announcement was part of a Veteran’s Day rollout from California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention Program.
The administration of Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $125 million in grant awards to 12 organizations for the sixth round on funding of the Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention Program. Those include eight projects in Los Angeles County totaling more than $73 million in grant funds and 313 total veteran-specific units built.
“Right here in the Antelope Valley, we honor our veterans. I am proud to partner and support projects that work toward ending veteran homelessness in our state,” Lackey said in a statement.
