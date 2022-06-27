LANCASTER — The city must plan for development of 9,023 housing units, through October 2029, to meet the demands of present and future residents, according to the proposed update to the state-mandated Housing Element as part of the Lancaster General Plan.
State law requires the city to update its Housing Element for state certification every eight years. The update to the Housing Element also triggers updates to other elements of the General Plan with the Safety Element to be updated and the Environmental Justice Element to be implemented, according to a staff report.
The amended Housing Element includes the goals, policies and programs the city intends to implement to meet the number of units and types of housing as assigned through the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, or RHNA, by the Southern California Association of Governments.
The Southern California Association of Governments, also known as SCAG, is the nation’s largest planning organization, representing six counties, 191 cites and more than 19 million residents. SCAG sets the housing requirements for its members. SCAG’s total Regional Housing Needs Assessment share is approximately 1.34 million new housing units among its members for the 2021-29 planning period. Lancaster’s share is 9,023 units in a variety of different housing types, according to the draft Housing Element.
Lancaster has been assigned a Regional Housing Needs Assessment of 2,224 extremely low/very low-income units; 1,194 low-income units; and 4,277 above moderate-income units for the planning period. The city is not responsible for the actual construction of these units. Rather, the city can create a regulatory environment that enable the private market to build them, the report said.
Lancaster gathered public input over the past 18 months in regard to its housing needs; those included a public workshop and an online survey. The Planning Commission also hosted a study session to introduce the draft Housing Element.
The City Council, on Tuesday, will consider the second of two required approvals for an ordinance to amend the General Plan and provide flexibility and opportunities for additional housing types.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.