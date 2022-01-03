LANCASTER — The Lancaster Housing Authority approved two amended and restated subordination agreements in connection with the construction of Kensington Campus that will allow the project’s developer to convert the construction loan to permanent financing.
The Housing Authority previously approved a loan agreement with No More Lemons LP that provided $436,505 in funding for the final phase of the Kensington Campus project. That amount was equivalent to the amount of development impact fees due. In fact, all impact fees for the project have been either waived or provided via similar loan agreements, according to a staff report.
The funds came from the Housing Authority’s Low- and Moderate-Income Housing Fund. Under state law, at least 30% of the funds must be spent on development of rental housing affordable to, and occupied by, households earning 30% or less of area median income, for which Kensington Campus qualifies, the report said.
In April 2020, the Los Angeles County Development Authority and No More Lemons entered into and executed a loan agreement for a loan under the No Place Like Home loan program
The Authority, as the Senior Lender, requested subordination agreement to subordinate the lien position of the city’s loan to the their loan. It also requested an amended and restated subordination agreement to subordinate the city’s loan documents to their No Place Like Home Regulation Agreement, per the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
California Bank and Trust, the other Senior Lender, also requested amended and restated subordination agreement to subordinate the city’s loan to their loan.
There is no fiscal impact to the city or the Lancaster Housing Authority. Neither is a party to the private conventional financing being obtained in connection with the Kensington project, the report said. In addition, neither the city nor the Housing Authority are obligated to repay the loan, nor are they pledging or otherwise committing any of the city’s or the authority’s revenue or other assets to secure repayment of the private conventional loan.
“Subordinations of smaller loans, such as the city’s, are standard for projects such as this, and have been granted for previous phases of Kensington Campus,” the report said. “The Housing Authority approvals will allow No More Lemons LP to proceed with the conversion of their construction loan to permanent financing.”
