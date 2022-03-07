SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers are trying again to get rid of the nation’s only law that lets voters veto public housing projects, a provision added to the state constitution in 1950 to keep Black families out of white neighborhoods.
Most everyone in the Capitol agrees the provision should be repealed, both for its racist roots and because it makes it much harder to build affordable housing in a state where the median price for a single-family home is nearly $800,000.
But the latest repeal attempt has hit a snag — not because of organized opposition, but for lack of financial support. It costs a lot to change the California Constitution, and supporters have not found anyone willing to pay for it.
While the state Legislature can pass and repeal laws, it can’t change the constitution unless voters also approve it. Putting a proposal on the ballot is pointless unless it is accompanied by a statewide campaign aimed at persuading people to vote for it. Those campaigns can cost $20 million or more because California has some of the nation’s most expensive media markets.
“It’s not the type of ballot measure that automatically draws in money,” said state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco who is backing the repeal along with fellow Democratic Sen. Ben Allen. “The polling is not rock solid. It’s a winnable campaign. We can win. But it will require strong funding.”
Support in the Legislature is not a problem, as a proposed repeal passed the state Senate 37-0 earlier this year. But public support is another matter, and carries a big risk.
In 2020, with support for racial justice causes soaring in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, backers spent more than $22 million on a campaign to change the California Constitution so public universities could consider a person’s race when deciding who to admit. They failed, with 57% of voters voting “no” despite opponents spending only $1.7 million.
Once a campaign fails, it often takes years for supporters to muster enough support to try again. The last time supporters tried to repeal California’s affordable housing law was nearly three decades ago, in 1993, when it failed with only 40% voting in favor.
Supporters were prepared to put the proposal on the 2020 ballot, believing a presidential election year would increase turnout of younger voters and give it a better chance of passing. But they abandoned the effort because they could not secure funding for a sufficient campaign, Wiener said.
Lawmakers have to decide by June 30 whether to put it on the ballot this year or wait until 2024.
California’s law requiring voters to approve publicly funded affordable housing projects came after a 1949 federal law that outlawed segregation in public housing projects. In 1950, a local housing authority in Eureka — 230 miles north of San Francisco — sought federal money to build low-income housing.
Some residents tried to stop the project, but city leaders refused. So the residents put an amendment to the constitution on the ballot saying the government had to get voter approval before using public money to build affordable housing.
