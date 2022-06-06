ORANGE — An Orange home was deemed uninhabitable after a pickup truck slammed into it in a suspected DUI crash, authorities said.
The pickup sideswiped a parked car, veered off the road and slammed through the front of the house, late Friday, police said.
Photos from the scene showed the dark-colored pickup nearly fully inside the one-story home.
Nobody inside the residence was injured. The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old from Villa Park, was treated for minor injuries before being arrested on suspicion of DUI, Orange police Sgt. Phil McMullin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.