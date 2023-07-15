House Defense Bill

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield speaks Friday during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington after the House approved an annual defense bill that also blocks abortion coverage and diversity initiatives.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The House passed a sweeping defense bill Friday that provides an expected 5.2% pay raise for service members but strays from traditional military policy with Republicans add-ons blocking abortion coverage, diversity initiatives at the Pentagon and transgender care that deeply divided the chamber.

Democrats voted against the package, which had sailed out of the House Armed Services Committee on an almost unanimous vote weeks ago before being loaded with the GOP priorities during a heated late-night floor debate this week.

