Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was censured Wednesday by the House because of comments he made about investigations into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. The censure was approved on a 213-209 party line vote.

WASHINGTON — The House voted Wednesday to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments he made several years ago about investigations into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, rebuking the Democrat and frequent critic of the former president along party lines.

Schiff becomes the 25th House lawmaker to be censured. He was defiant ahead of the vote, saying he will wear the formal disapproval as a “badge of honor” and charging his GOP colleagues of doing the former president’s bidding.

Jimzan 3

Adam Schiff is a lying weasel...and all those Democrats that clapped for him (IMHO), would no doubt clap just as hard if he was convicted of child molestation. Schiff cost America millions of dollars with his grift...they should expel him from Congress

