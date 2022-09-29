AVC Conversations Smith

Democratic congressional candidate Christy Smith (left) participates, Tuesday, in Antelope Valley College’s Conversations with Congressional Candidates event with AVC professors (from left) John Vento, Tina McDermott and Fritz Hemker.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Congressional candidate Christy Smith supports women’s reproductive rights, believes President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and favors a humanitarian approach to immigration, according to Smith’s responses, Tuesday, during Antelope Vally College’s Conversations with Congressional Candidates event sponsored by the AVC Civic and Voter Engagement group.

Smith and AV College professors John Vento, Tina McDermott and Fritz Hemker were seated at two tables on the main stage in the AVC Performing Arts Theatre for the event.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Smith..."I am a former community college student".. which means she has never had a real job or ran a business...career politicians seem clueless.

Smith...The violence that occurred that day is an unacceptable precursor of a movement that is too extreme for America.”...not the Jan 6th was worse than the civil war.... B.S. again. Jan 6th is a Dog and Pony show for morons.

Smith.....“I’m a mother of two adult women who now have fewer rights that I have had for my entire lifetime"...almost as bad as Bidens (Sniffles) "Put you back in chains comment"

I wonder why she was not asked "Do you support Defund the Police", or "Do you believe in the No Bail Policy" Seems like some softball Woke questions were asked that's about it....Although I expect nothing more from Colleges.

Smith.... comes across as a lemming that would follow her party and not stand up for issues that she does not support. We need leaders in the times ahead....the soaring inflation is going to continue...sounds like Smith is more concerned about Woke issues, than she is about taxpayer issues.

Democrats create "Cesspools" sounds like Smith would do the same.

