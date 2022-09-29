LANCASTER — Congressional candidate Christy Smith supports women’s reproductive rights, believes President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and favors a humanitarian approach to immigration, according to Smith’s responses, Tuesday, during Antelope Vally College’s Conversations with Congressional Candidates event sponsored by the AVC Civic and Voter Engagement group.
Smith and AV College professors John Vento, Tina McDermott and Fritz Hemker were seated at two tables on the main stage in the AVC Performing Arts Theatre for the event.
Smith, D-Santa Clarita, is running for the 27th Congressional District seat. Her opponent is incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita. (A similar conservation with Congressman Garcia is scheduled for 3 p.m., next Tuesday, in the theater.)
Vento, McDermott and Hemker spoke briefly about the election and voter registration. They asked Smith questions formulated with input from student focus groups and individuals who RSVP’d for the event.
“What is your position on the 2020 election?” Vento asked.
“Joe Biden won the presidency in the 2020 election, fair and square,” Smith said.
She added, as Vento mentioned, that multiple investigations and court cases that sought to find any evidence of voter fraud failed to do so.
“Some frailty was exposed when members of the United States Congress from the GOP decided not to certify an election that had been duly certified by states,” Smith said.
As for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, when supporters of former President Donald Trump rioted and stormed the US Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election results. Smith said, “The violence that occurred that day is an unacceptable precursor of a movement that is too extreme for America.”
She added by some states making it harder for people to vote, the United States is in danger of losing its position as one of the most thriving democratizes globally.
Smith lost to Garcia in the race for the 25th District seat, in November 2020, by 333 votes. Due to redistricting based on 2020 census data, the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale are now represented by one congressional district — the 27th District —instead of the current split.
Smith previously served in the California State Assembly, representing the 38th District, from 2018 to 2020.
“I am a former community college student who is now running for Congress,” Smith said during her introduction. “That is one of the things that has really shaped the trajectory of my life.”
Smith worked three jobs while she attended College of the Canyons. She graduated and later transferred to the University of California, Los Angeles, where she received a bachelor’s degree in political science.
“Since early in my career and since my days as a student, I have been committed to one area, very dedicated in public policy, and that is public education,” Smith said.
Smith expressed hope that her campaign for Congress will be successful this time given the change in boundaries for the 27th District. The District no longer includes Simi Valley in Ventura County.
Republicans hope to retake control of Congress on Nov. 8. The 27th District seat is one of the seats Democrats hope to flip in the battle for control of the House, which pollsters predict Republicans will regain.
McDermott asked Smith her thoughts about the recent Supreme Court decision by its conservative supermajority to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case, which held that the Constitution protected a woman’s right to an abortion prior to the viability of the fetus.
Smith said the question was asked and answered when the Supreme Court ruled on its 1973 decision.
“I think they were highly partisan and unjustified in overturning the Roe decision,” Smith said.
As a follow-up question, McDermott asked Smith if she supported federal legislation to make abortion legal now that Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Senate Republicans introduced a bill, this week, that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. House Democrats passed two bills, in July — after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling — to protect abortion rights and the women who travel across state lines for the procedure.
The Women’s Health Protection Act would take the same protections available under Roe v. Wade and apply them on a national level.
“This to me is incredibly personal,” Smith said. “I’m a mother of two adult women who now have fewer rights that I have had for my entire lifetime.”
Smith added she survived a miscarriage and two high-risk pregnancies.
“In my first pregnancy, my daughter had to be delivered to save my life,” Smith said. “If my miscarriage had been criminalized when I was a young woman in my 20s, I probably wouldn’t be in a position to be running for Congress.”
She added such decisions should be only between a woman, her physician and significant other.
“It is not the decision of government,” Smith said.
She added the Republican Party’s contention that the issue of abortion has simply been turned back to the states is misleading.
“This is where they’re being deceptive,” Smith said. “My opponent signed a letter, signed the brief, to the United States Supreme Court asking them to overturn the Roe decision.”
Garcia also is one of 166 co-sponsors the H.R. 1011, the Life at Conception Act, Smith said.
The bill, which was introduced, last year, would not only criminalize abortion but also could institute criminal penalties for other things for which women seek reproductive care, she said.
“He then voted against guaranteeing access to contraception,” Smith said. “These are people who are extreme; this is about control; this is about taking freedoms away for half the population, and it is time that we are saying we will not go back.”
Smith added she respects those who say that, for their own personal reasons, abortion is not an option they would choose.
“I think what many of us are asking is that equal respect is shown for those of us who see this issue a different way,” she said.
In response to another question from McDermott, Smith said that she supports the rights for same-sex couples to marry, as well as legal protections for LGBTQ+ youth.
Hemker asked Smith what she would do to reduce gun violence in the nation.
Smith noted that she has been endorsed by Moms Demand Action, a described as a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.
“I support an immediate assault weapons ban,” Smith said. “I also support measures aimed at making sure that, within the guidelines of the Second Amendment, those who choose to be gun owners in the United States continue to do responsibility.” She added it is time for gun owners to carry liability insurance.
Vento asked Smith about her plans to address immigration on a legal and illegal level.
Immigration, Smith said, is a humanitarian mission at the federal level.
“We must reckon with the idea that for decades now we have tossed this issue around like a political football, caring very little for the actual human beings who are bearing the brunt of our failure to revise an immigration that is hard to access, is expensive for many families, is challenging and cumbersome and doesn’t speak to our highest and best values of who we are as a country,” Smith said. She added the United States can invest more at points of entry where people come. Some people also overstay a student visa or work visa.
“We also know that our immigrant population are not only an incredible part of our national fiber and our diversity, which we are all proud of, especially here in communities in California, but they are a thriving part of our economy,” Smith said.
The government needs to separate border security and immigration. DACA recipients, who came to the this country as children and have lived in this country for an average of 22 years, should get immediate citizenship. There should also be temporary worker visa permit that is easy to get.
“We need to completely reduce the risk to participate legally in the process,” Smith said. “Separately from that, though, we need to make sure that we do have border security.”
Smith met with students and AV College faculty and staff after the event for pictures. Attendees could also register to vote.
“We’re going to stress how important voting is,” McDermott said during introductions. “This congressional district is a very important district in the mid-term (election) coming up on Nov. 8.”
McDermott encouraged students who have not registered to vote to register, or re-register if they have changed addresses since the last election. The California Secretary of State has a Ballot Bowl competition specific to higher education.
“The state is actually counting how many students from every college and university register to vote through that QR code, through that site,” McDermott said. “Why is that important? Because we want to win.”
Students can track the results at https://caballotbowl.sos.ca.gov/. AV College has eight students registered as of Wednesday morning. Bakersfield College is in the lead with 45 students. The student-only voter registration link is at https://castudentvote.org/
(1) comment
Smith..."I am a former community college student".. which means she has never had a real job or ran a business...career politicians seem clueless.
Smith...The violence that occurred that day is an unacceptable precursor of a movement that is too extreme for America.”...not the Jan 6th was worse than the civil war.... B.S. again. Jan 6th is a Dog and Pony show for morons.
Smith.....“I’m a mother of two adult women who now have fewer rights that I have had for my entire lifetime"...almost as bad as Bidens (Sniffles) "Put you back in chains comment"
I wonder why she was not asked "Do you support Defund the Police", or "Do you believe in the No Bail Policy" Seems like some softball Woke questions were asked that's about it....Although I expect nothing more from Colleges.
Smith.... comes across as a lemming that would follow her party and not stand up for issues that she does not support. We need leaders in the times ahead....the soaring inflation is going to continue...sounds like Smith is more concerned about Woke issues, than she is about taxpayer issues.
Democrats create "Cesspools" sounds like Smith would do the same.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.