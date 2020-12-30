PALMDALE — The House of Representatives on Monday passed a measure to give Americans suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic the $2,000 relief checks demanded by President Donald Trump, a significant boost from the $600 checks that were set to be given out to many Americans as part of the COVID-19 relief package signed by Trump on Sunday.
The House voted 275-134 with 44 Republicans including Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, joining the Democrats. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, did not participate in the vote due to a scheduled surgery.
“Yesterday I voted in favor of increasing the COVID stimulus checks for individuals from $600 to $2000. The reality is these checks are not helping us fight COVID but are helping us survive the government-induced lockdowns. In our case, the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has caused significant economic hardship for citizens of California and specifically CA-25. Sacramento should be paying this bill, but they continue to fail us,” Garcia said in a statement.
“While I am a fiscal conservative, the original $600 was way too little, especially in SoCal, where the cost of living is higher, and in CA-25, where our unemployment rate is over 10%.
“I personally believe $2000 to adults and children, and even those who have not lost their jobs, is too much. But my vote this week was a yes or no vote to either $600 or $2000. In this case, given the severity of the lockdowns, $2000 is the more appropriate value.”
Garcia continued:
“Our district is home to Magic Mountain, Princess Cruises, numerous restaurants, and several movie production companies that are getting crushed by Newsom. Employees from these industries need more help than what has been provided.
“In the end, we need to reopen businesses and schools ASAP while still mitigating the spread of COVID to the maximum extent. The $284.5 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program made available by the recently-passed COVID relief bill will provide needed relief and help bring us closer to the goal of safely reopening.
“I remain committed to making sure the federal government addresses its massive debt and deficit spending. The COVID pandemic, and the economic damage that followed, has made large relief bills necessary. But we can’t take our eye off the ball when it comes to badly-needed annual federal spending reforms. $27 trillion debt is now the single biggest threat to our nation’s security.”
The House vote came the day after Trump signed off on a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. The measure is now in the hands of the Republican-controlled Senate where its future remains uncertain.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky on Tuesday blocked an immediate vote on the $2,000 stimulus checks sought by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.
McConnell, according to the New York Times, said the Senate would “begin a process” to consider bigger payments along with other demands issued by Trump.
