LANCASTER  — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday advised of excessive hot weather this week with triple-digit temperatures and sunny skies forecast for the Antelope Valley for the five days from Thursday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A weather watch indicates the potential for severe or damaging weather conditions. The weather service indicated it might issue an excessive heat watch today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.