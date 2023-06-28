LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday advised of excessive hot weather this week with triple-digit temperatures and sunny skies forecast for the Antelope Valley for the five days from Thursday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
A weather watch indicates the potential for severe or damaging weather conditions. The weather service indicated it might issue an excessive heat watch today.
“Please take extra precautions for everyone, including pets,” the sheriff’s department advisory said.
Thursday is forecast to be sunny with highs between 91 and 100 degrees with west winds 15 to 25 miles per hour. Friday’s high is forecast to be 102 degrees. Saturday is forecast to be the hottest day of the five-day period with highs between 98 and 107 degrees. Sunday’s high is forecast between 98 to 105 degrees, and Monday’s high is between 95 and 104 degrees.
Lancaster hit 90 degrees on Tuesday. Palmdale peaked at 89 and Acton at 86. Other highs included 95 at California City, 93 at Boron and Edwards Air Force Base, and 88 at Mojave.
