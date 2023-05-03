LOS ANGELES — California has joined with law firms and advocacy groups to create a hotline that provides access to information and pro bono services for people who need legal help related to abortion, as the state seeks to become a safe haven for reproductive rights since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta and officials with the Southern California Legal Alliance for Reproductive Justice made the announcement Tuesday, one year since the US Supreme Court draft decision reversing Roe was leaked.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Abortion now comes in the form of a pill...although I am a staunch Republican...I do believe women should make the choice ...within a small and early timeframe. If you cannot get the abortion pill, and you are not taking birth control pills...you probably should not be giving birth (applies to most Democrats)....and if you do get an abortion...be prepared for Depression further down the road of life...when you say to yourself..."God let you assist him in a Miracle...and you killed it"...and if you are a real POS...... you Rejoiced as you did it.

