California Hotel Workers Strike

Striking hotel workers rally Tuesday outside the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel. Hotel workers have returned to the job, but union leaders say more strikes are possible.

 Associated Press

Workers who picketed 19 major Southern California hotels over the long holiday weekend were back on the job Wednesday. But their union warned that more walkouts could come at any time.

No progress was reported in negotiations between employers and Unite Here Local 11, which represents bellhops, front desk agents, room attendants, cooks, servers and dishwashers.

