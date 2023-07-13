LOS ANGELES — Southern California got a blast of summer heat Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to keep rising over the next few days and create dangerously hot conditions in many areas that will last through the weekend.
“A prolonged heat wave is expected across the region (today) through at least this weekend thanks to a sprawling ridge of high pressure,” according to the National Weather Service. “A stubborn marine layer will likely protect many coastal areas from the worst of the heat and may support patchy dense fog at times.”
Forecasters noted that the beach will be the place to be this weekend, noting that coastal areas could remain cool “even during the peak of the heat wave this weekend.”
Elsewhere, however, the heat will be on starting today and persisting until at least Monday.
“The heat is expected to build each day, especially in the Antelope Valley, lower mountain elevations and the interior valleys such as the Santa Clarita, Salinas and Cuyama Valley,” according to the weather service. “Dangerous heat is expected to develop in many of these areas (today), then intensify to Excessive Heat Warning levels by Friday.”
A heat advisory will take effect at 10 a.m. today in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Golden State and Antelope Valley Freeway corridors and the San Gabriel Mountains, continuing until 10 a.m. Friday, when a more severe excessive heat warning will take effect and continue until 10 a.m. Monday.
Forecasters said that area could see temperatures of up to 108 degrees, with temperatures at night dipping only into the upper 60s to low 80s. A less serious excessive heat watch will be in effect throughout the day in those areas on Monday.
In the Antelope Valley and accompanying foothills, an excessive heat warning will also be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Monday, but temperatures in that area could get as high as 113 degrees, with overnight lows dropping only into the 70s, according to the weather service.
