LOS ANGELES — Southern California got a blast of summer heat Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to keep rising over the next few days and create dangerously hot conditions in many areas that will last through the weekend.

“A prolonged heat wave is expected across the region (today) through at least this weekend thanks to a sprawling ridge of high pressure,” according to the National Weather Service. “A stubborn marine layer will likely protect many coastal areas from the worst of the heat and may support patchy dense fog at times.”

