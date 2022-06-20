LOS ANGELES — With summer right around the corner, temperatures will heat up across Southern California, this week, with highs hovering in the 90s in many areas.
Sunday’s high in downtown Los Angeles was 80 degrees, with that number expected to rise to 89, today, before settling into the mid-80s, the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
In Woodland Hills, Sunday’s high was 88, but will spike to 97, today; 92, Tuesday; 94, Wednesday; and 96, Thursday, the weather service said.
Pasadena had a high of 84 on Sunday, with a forecast of 93, today; 89, Tuesday; 90, Wednesday; and 91, Thursday.
The Antelope Valley will see highs in the upper 90s this week, with Lancaster reaching 97, Tuesday; 96, Wednesday; and 99, on Thursday, forecasters said.
Tuesday is the first day of summer.
Brief critical fire weather conditions were expected Sunday night in the valleys and mountains due to low humidity and wind gusts peaking in the 35-50 mph range. Low humidity from 8% to 18% will persist across the mountains and deserts throughout the week. However, forecasters noted the possibility of tropical moisture reaching Los Angeles County, by Wednesday, which could result in cumulus buildups in the mountains and a temporary increase in daytime humidity.
