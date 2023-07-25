Antelope Valley Medical Center

The Emergency Department at Antelope Valley Medical Center is being expanded, growing to 7,200 square feet. It will be certified as a California Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development Level 1 facility.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Special to the Valley Press

LANCASTER — Construction continues for the Emergency Department expansion at Antelope Valley Medical Center.

The new addition will be 7,200 square feet and certified as a California Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development Level 1 facility. The building will include 40 new treatment bays, a nurses’ station and support areas.

