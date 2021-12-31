LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Hospital personnel often see firsthand the difference organ donation can make for individuals and families.
To help spread the word about the importance and impact of organ donation, a number of volunteers from the hospital each year travel to Pasadena to help decorate the OneLegacy Donate Life float for Saturday’s Rose Parade.
Antelope Valley Hospital is a partner with OneLegacy, the organ and tissue recovery organization serving the seven-county greater Los Angeles area that produces the Donate Life Rose Parade Float. As such, the hospital has sent volunteers to help with the float effort each year since 2008.
This year, three people from Antelope Valley Hospital were among the hundreds of volunteers decorating the float.
“The hospital supports donation, because it is known that there is over 107,000 people waiting for an organ, tissue or eye transplant,” AV Hospital officials said in a statement to the Antelope Valley Press. “The hospital supports donation by educating its staff and through community outreach.”
Since its debut on New Year’s Day 2004, the Donate Life Rose Parade float has become the world’s most visible campaign to inspire people to become organ, eye and tissue donors, according to the organization’s literature.
This year’s float is themed “Courage to Hope” and includes elements that were planned for the 2021 parade, which was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The float “will expand beyond the initial focus on education and will include a celebration of perseverance and strength, science and scientists, health professionals, first responders and essential workers,” according to a release announcing the float theme.
Each year, Donate Life’s float features three categories of participants: Riders (all recipients of organs, tissues or corneas), Walkers (all living organ donors), and Floragraph Families (whose loved ones are depicted in dozens of memorial “floragraph” portraits of deceased organ and tissue donors) integrated into the float design. The float also features thousands of dedicated roses carrying messages of love, hope and remembrance.
AV Hospital also participates each year in the rose dedication program.
