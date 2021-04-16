LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Hospital has partnered with the City and High Desert Medical Group to supply vaccines to a local vaccination site at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.
The hospital revealed on Tuesday that it is providing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the fairgrounds vaccination site in the Van Dam building, in the 2500 block of West Avenue H in Lancaster.
Edward Mirzabegian, chief executive officer of Antelope Valley Hospital, said they have provided teachers with an opportunity to get vaccinated and now it’s the students’ turn.
“With an anticipated return to in-person classrooms, we feel incredibly fortunate that the hospital is in a position to provide the vaccine to our community,” he said. “We encourage everyone to sign up and get it done.”
Residents who are 16 and older became eligible for vaccination as of Thursday and the hospital wants to do its part to ensure younger residents have access to the vaccine.
“COVID-19 has already caused the deaths of more than 550,000 Americans,” Director of Infection Control for Antelope Valley Hospital Rana Shenoy said. “The only way we can fight this disease is by getting as many people vaccinated as possible, in addition to masking and social distancing. More than 179 million doses of the vaccines have been administered in the US. These vaccines are very effective at preventing COVID-19 infection.”
Hospital staff were onsite Thursday inoculating residents with the vaccine and will do so again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses, and those who were given the shot are expected to receive their second dose in three weeks.
The hospital recommends residents trying to get vaccinated to make an appointment as it maintains organization, social distancing and helps avoid large groups.
Appointments for the Pfizer vaccination clinic at the Fairgrounds can be made online at https://myturn.ca.gov/
Residents under the age of 18 who would like to set up an appointment are asked to cal 661-723-5865.
Visit http://www.avhospital.org/vaccine for details.
