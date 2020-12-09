LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Hospital continued the holiday tradition of its annual tree lighting ceremony, Monday.
The ceremony took place at 4:30 p.m., outside the main hospital entrance and was kicked off with an introduction from Chief Executive Officer Edward Mirzabegian.
“I’m glad all of you are here to join with me to light this particular beautiful tree,” he said.
Community members were encouraged to participate by joining the livestream on the hospital’s Facebook page. Those in attendance were primarily hospital faculty and staff, all of whom wore masks.
The Christmas tree was planted in front of the hospital in 1994 in remembrance of Ricky and Fillipa Moore.
Fillipa Moore was diagnosed, as an infant with cystic fibrosis, a disease that affects the lungs and digestive tract. Her other siblings were tested for the disease because it is also hereditary and the hospital discovered her older brother Ricky had it, as well.
Deborah Ogan, a charge nurse in the pediatrics department at the hospital, said Ricky Moore became a part of the hospital. He attended staff meetings and sat through training sessions while he was a patient.
“He came to my wedding,” she said. “He came in his little suit and he was very excited. I have pictures in my wedding album of me dancing with Ricky at our wedding.”
Fillipa Moore died at the age of four and Ricky Moore died at 16, in 1994.
“I’d like to think that Ricky would be up in our playroom ... and he would love to look out at this tree,” Ogan said.
Those who missed the event and would like to watch the lighting ceremony, can view the livestream on the hospital’s Facebook page @antelopevalleyhospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.