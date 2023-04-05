LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to require that all contracted security, janitorial, environmental and food service workers at county-run hospitals be provided with 100% employer-paid health care benefits.

The requirement will apply to contract employees who work at least 30 hours per week at hospitals operated by the county Department of Health Services.

