LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Healthcare District’s Board of Directors unanimously agreed to authorize AV Hospital CEO Edward Mirzabegian to negotiate the purchase of 8.71 acres of vacant land for development of a rehabilitation and psychiatric hospital.
The vacant land is east of The Home Depot off 20th Street West and west of Antelope Valley Hospital’s Womens and Infants Pavilion within the Lancaster Health District, also known as Medical Main Street.
Mirzabegian will negotiate the cost of the property with KHJR Real Estate Advisors LLC. It was not immediately clear Thursday when the firm purchased the land, or who the previous owner or owners were.
A hospital spokesperson declined on Thursday to say how much the property is worth.
KHJR is the same company that developed the Medical Main Street proposal.
The healthcare district Board in April 2019 paid KHJR Real Estate Advisory Service $112,500 as consultants to evaluate the district’s land holdings to the west of the campus and create a proposal for the development.
The City of Lancaster has also used the firm for consulting services. The City Council approved a consulting agreement with the firm last October for an amount not to exceed $1.235 million for phase two of Medical Main Street. The City had a previous consulting agreement with the firm approved in May 2019 worth up to $240,000, also for development of the Medical Main Street plan.
AV Healthcare District directors last year approved a partnership with Kindred Healthcare to build, own, and operate the rehabilitation and psychiatric hospital.
The joint venture will provide inpatient behavioral health services, inpatient rehabilitation services, and outpatient behavioral health services to the Antelope Valley.
The facility is expected to have 96 behavioral health beds, 25 inpatient rehab beds, and various outpatient behavioral health services, according to a presentation.
Kindred will have a 51% ownership. AV Healthcare District will have 49% ownership stake with an estimated $3.55 million investment for the purchase of equipment and start up expenses.
