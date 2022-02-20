LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Hospital is launching a new identity, changing its name to Antelope Valley Medical Center to better reflect its evolving role in providing health care services to the community.
The new name comes with a new logo and rebranding effort, all approved by the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, the body which governs the hospital, in December.
“Given all that the hospital has endured in the last two years, AVMC managed to successfully scale its services, while preparing to expand its footprint in the Antelope Valley. We must make the necessary changes now, as we prepare for the future,” CEO Edward Mirzabegian said in a release announcing the change. “This new brand better reflects who we are as caring healthcare professionals, and, as the leading medical provider in the region, demonstrating the comprehensive medical care we have to offer this growing community.”
The new name is actually a return to a previous moniker, as the facility was known as Antelope Valley Hospital Medical Center from 1972 into the 1990s.
“We’re not a hospital; we do a lot here,” Mirzabegin said at the Dec. 22 Board meeting when the rebranding was discussed.
“Rebranding is a new start for us,” he said, adding the term medical center is a better reflection of their activities.
The hospital has added new services, including those that may help heart and stroke patients. It has also assumed management of the Antelope Valley Outpatient Imaging Center to offer a broader array of radiology services.
On the horizon is a behavioral health and rehabilitation hospital, and planned groundbreaking for a new hospital.
“The Board voted to move forward with the name change, not only to demonstrate our commitment to this community, but as an optimistic sign for the future,” Dr. Abdallah Farrukh, Antelope Valley Healthcare District, Board Chairman, said in the release. “The Antelope Valley population is steadily growing and with the extended need for advanced medical services in this region, our new name and brand symbolize the positive changes the hospital will make to secure the medical care needed for our patients.”
During the Board discussion, Director Michael Rives opposed the change, as it will cost “thousands and thousands of dollars” and will confuse people. He wanted to wait until there is a better idea of what the facility will be in the future.
“It’s a nice thing, but I think we’re putting the cart before the horse,” he said.
The conversion to the new name and logo will be completed gradually, hospital officials said, but the new name and logo will begin appearing as early as March.
Information on the ongoing rollout is available at www.avhospital.org/new
