PALMDALE — April is National Donate Life Month, an opportunity to raise awareness about organ donation, encourage people to register to donate organs, eyes and tissue and to honor those who have saved the lives of others through organ donation.
To mark the date, promote awareness and honor donors, Palmdale Regional Medical Center will host a ceremony, on Wednesday, raising the green-and-blue “Donate Life” flag in front of the facility
Members of the public are invited to join the ceremony, at 10 a.m., near the front entrance of the hospital, 38600 Medical Center Drive. Joining hospital staff and administrators will be representatives of OneLegacy, the organ and tissue recovery organization serving the seven-county greater Los Angeles area.
“Organ and tissue donation can save and improve lives right here in our community, throughout the state of California and across the nation. Palmdale Regional wants to help drive that point home with this symbolic flag,” CEO Richard Allen said. “Joining the Donor Registry gives hope to those in need of organ and tissue transplants, while leaving a legacy of generosity for the donor and his or her family.”
Last year, donors at Palmdale Regional saved three lives through organ donation, healed over 750 through tissue donation and restored vision for five individuals through cornea transplantation, according to hospital officials.
The facility has already surpassed that mark, so far this year, with organ donations to 10 people, tissue to 375 and corneas to three people, according to officials.
A single donor can save the lives of up to eight people and improve the lives of as many as 75 more by donating their corneas and tissue.
More than 20,000 people in California are on waiting lists for organ transplant, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. Even though the number of organ donors has increased by about a third over the past five years, the need for donors remains immense, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.
Those wishing to make the commitment to donate may register online at www.donateLIFEcalifornia.org or its Spanish-language counterpart, www.doneVIDAcalifornia.org
