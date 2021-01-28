LANCASTER — Jose David Campos died on Jan. 14 at Antelope Valley Hospital due to complications from the aftermath of a COVID-19 infection, and a mix-up at the hospital led to the wrong body being released to the funeral home.
Hospital officials caught the error before Campos’ family buried the wrong body.
It took Campos’ family about five to six days to get things in order to have their 73-year-old loved one go under care with a funeral home. The family used a funeral home in Camarillo. On Sunday morning, the family received a call from the funeral home saying they received a call from hospital informing them about the mix-up. The funeral home was asked to return the other man’s body immediately. By this time, the body had been at the funeral home for about five days.
“The funeral home had started the process with this other body, so that body was already embalmed,” said Rebecca Campos, Jose’s daughter-in-law. “They were going to start cleaning up so the facial hair, they asked how we wanted it, if we wanted it clean shaven or how it was supposed to be.”
Campos said the other body might have had full facial hair. Her father-in-law was hospitalized for about a month and grew some facial hair. She added it was the mortuary that informed them of the mix-up. They also asked her husband to go the hospital to identify his father’s body before they picked it up to prevent another mix-up.
Campos said a security guard met her husband and apologized for the error.
“We’re thankful that my father-in-law didn’t get released to somebody else and they decided to cremate him and the process had already been done,” Campos said.
Campos expressed concern for the other family as well.
“If it was against their religion to have him embalmed or if they didn’t want to have that process done, it’s already too late,” Campos said. “The mortuary home started that process; the body was already embalmed.”
Campos wondered how the mix-up could happen.
“You would think they would have a better system,” she said. “From what we know when you go into the hospital you’re wearing the little bracelet, tag or whatever that says your name. How could somebody mix this up. It’s an actual body or loved one. This should be a very sensitive matter or occasion. To have this happen it’s just insult on top of injury.”
Campos said there should be some type of protocol to prevent such a mix-up again.
AV Hospital released the following statement in response to a request from the Antelope Valley Press:
“Antelope Valley Hospital is highly aware of the sensitive nature, and work meticulously to manage decedents in our hospital. We work with grieving families to ensure their loved ones are handled with care and respect, in order to honor the decedent’s requests. With that said, AVH works with multiple outside morgues where we expect the same standards of detail.”
