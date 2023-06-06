LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Medical Center is participating in a clinical study for a new treatment for snakebites, officials announced last week.
The hospital is one of 10 in the country to participate in the study to test a new drug called Varespladib, which comes in IV and oral formulations.
The drug, created by Ophirex, has been shown in animal studies to have better outcomes than standard treatments for snakebites. The most promising results in studies so far have shown the animals suffering from neurotoxins in the snake venom have had a complete recovery when given the drug.
Snakebite victims age 18 and older who come into the AVMC emergency room with significant symptoms will have the opportunity to participate in the study. The drug has been administered to more than 4,000 patients already, with little to no side effects, officials reported.
The drug targets the most lethal component of snake venom, which means it will be effective against the most dangerous types of snakes, officials reported.
The clinical study is funded by the Department of Defense, as a defense against snakebites for its service members who serve across the globe. In addition to death, snakebite venom can cause permanent limb injuries, amputation or other forms of disability. Overall, 500,000 people die or suffer amputations each year from a venomous snakebite, AVMC officials said.
The new drug is seen as a promising antidote that may help populations worldwide who do not have easy access to medical care. Closer to home, it may serve as an affordable means of providing aid for hikers and backpackers who can carry the oral formulation with them.
“I’m excited to be part of a study that will benefit people on a global level. We feel it’s a great opportunity for our hospital to provide cutting edge treatment, that not only supports our desert communities, but also our service men and women overseas,” Dr. Eileen Shu, principal investigator of the study at AVMC, said.
