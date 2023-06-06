LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Medical Center is participating in a clinical study for a new treatment for snakebites, officials announced last week.

The hospital is one of 10 in the country to participate in the study to test a new drug called Varespladib, which comes in IV and oral formulations.

