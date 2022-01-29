LANCASTER — Employees at Antelope Valley Hospital will receive bonus pay for three months as part of an employee appreciation plan approved by the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, on Wednesday.
“The last two-and-a-half years with this pandemic … I felt that our employees worked very hard,” CEO Ed Mirzabegian said in introducing the proposed plan. “It’s about time we do something for our employees.”
The additional $3 per hour bonus will apply to all staff, in all areas of the hospital, as they all have functioned as front-line workers through the pandemic, he said.
The additional pay will start with the pay period beginning on Jan. 31 and run through April 30. It will apply only to “productive hours,” not vacation or sick leave.
The bonus will mean approximately $450,000 in additional costs for each of the six pay periods covered, totaling about $3.1 million in expenses for the hospital, Mirzabegian said.
“I personally appreciate their hard work,” he said.
The Board unanimously approved the bonus, although Director Kristina Hong initially abstained from the vote, as her son is an employee.
After being advised by counsel that she could vote, as long as she revealed the perceived conflict of interest, Hong voted for the plan.
