LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, on Wednesday, unanimously agreed to release funds that had been set aside, nearly five years ago, to support implementation of Antelope Valley Hospital’s electronic medical records system.
In March 2017, the Board set aside $13.5 million in a restricted fund, to be used to finance implementation of the Cerner electronic medical records system, according to the staff report.
“I wouldn’t have done it. It’s not my way,” CEO Ed Mirzabegian said. “I don’t believe in restricting money for certain things.”
Mirzabegian took his current position in January 2019.
With the records system now fully implemented, there is no reason to maintain the restricted fund, which has some $11 million remaining, according to the staff report.
The annual fee to run the system is covered from the hospital’s operating budget and does not need the restricted funds, Mirzabegian said.
By releasing this money from the restrictions, it may be invested and may provide the hospital flexibility.
In response to a question by Director Dr. Phil Tuso, Mirzabegian said hardware upgrades related to the system are budgeted on an ongoing basis.
“That is a different budget,” he said.
