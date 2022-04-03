LANCASTER — To further prepare to build a new hospital facility, the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, on Wednesday, agreed to the next phase in the design process.
The Board agreed to proceed with the $3.7 million Phase 4B of the contract with RBB Architects, the firm hired to complete the design process.
The District has been planning for several years to build a new hospital facility, on land it owns adjacent to the existing hospital facility. RBB Architects was contracted in 2019 to complete the design process in phases, with each one requiring Board approval, according to the staff report.
About $20 million has been spent so far, with about another $10 million to $12 million to go, Antelope Valley Medical Center CEO Ed Mirzabegian said.
Director Michael Rives spoke against the contract, arguing that public input was needed in the architectural design process, something that has not occurred under this contract.
Mirzabegian argued that the privately funded project did not require public input, but instead relied on the expertise of the architects and staff to come up with a design that will work.
“The public does not know how hospitals work,” he said. “Specialized people know how hospitals work — doctors, nurses, people who use and work in the hospital, they have the best knowledge of how a hospital should look and function.”
Director Kristina Hong said numerous discussions were held with staff to gather input on the design. The design is less about how it looks and more about how if functions, she said.
“This is more intricate of a design that needs to be done,” she said.
Rives continued to argue that public input was required, even when informed that it is not a publicly funded project.
“Aren’t we required by law to get the opinion of the public?” he said.
Mirzabegian said it is similar to asking the public to weigh in on the design of the DMV.
Board President Dr. Abdallah Farrukh said the public has said, through earlier town hall meetings, that they need compassion, dignity and protection in the hospital, and those items are being considered in the design.
“We had meetings after meetings after meetings after meetings,” he said. “This is not a public issue. This is a specialty issue.”
“We are representative of the District and therefore we have authorization to do what’s best for the District,” Farrukh said.
With original buildings dating to 1955, the not-for-profit Antelope Valley Hospital faces constraints of physical space and a pressing need to meet current state seismic standards, for which a significant portion of the hospital could be deemed unusable if not addressed.
These areas cannot be retrofitted to meet today’s standards.
