LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Hospital will mark the conclusion of National Nurses and Hospital Week today with a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to those affected by the pandemic, and to celebrate the perseverance of the hospital’s medical staff, first responders, and the community as a whole.
The event is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Community Resource Center parking lot, next to City of Hope, at 44151 15th St. West. The program will start at 7:30 pm.
“AVH extends our heartfelt sympathy to all who mourn a loss, and we commit to heal together,” said Edward Mirzabegian, CEO of the Antelope Valley Hospital. “Through this experience, we are reminded how strong our community is, and how essential our healthcare workers are
AV Hospital treated over 3,500 positive cases and has admitted more than 1,600 patients since the start of the pandemic; not including the thousands of additional patients seen throughout the year.
During the ceremony, a blessing will be made by the hospital’s spiritual care team for the community and hospital staff for their perseverance during one of the most difficult years in healthcare history.
For those present, the hospital will hold a lit vigil, and ask those participating from their home or business, to leave their outdoor lights on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.