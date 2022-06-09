PALMDALE — Measure H, Antelope Valley Healthcare District’s $400 million bond measure, with funds intended to build a new hospital to replace the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s aging facility, lost ground as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office tabulated more votes overnight, Tuesday.
As of Wednesday morning, Measure H had 14,570 yes votes, or 56.53%, and 11,203 no votes, or 43.47%, according to unofficial semifinal results posted on the registrar’s website.
Measure H requires two-thirds of the vote in order to pass. AV Healthcare District also tried unsuccessfully to pass a bond measure, in 2018 and 2020.
The numbers will change, but it is unlikely to be in Measure H’s favor. There are still many conditional voter registration ballots, provisional ballots and vote-by-mail ballots to be processed in the Official Election Canvass. Once the ballots are verified, they will be counted. The registrar’s office estimates 400,000 vote-by-mail ballots, 6,800 conditional voter registration ballots, 105 provisional ballots and 300 miscellaneous ballots remain to be counted.
A total of 822,545 ballots were processed and counted, with 14.45% of registered voters casting ballots, according to LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan.
In other contests, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and Democrat Christy Smith, a former state Assemblywoman, will likely face each for a third time, this November. Garcia and Smith led a field of six candidates for the 27th Congressional District seat.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Garcia was the top vote-getter with 33,653 votes, or 35.4%, followed by Smith with 24,007 votes, or 35.4%, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
The next closest candidate are Democrat Quaye Quartey with 4,037 votes, or 5.9%; Democrat Ruth Luevanos, with 3,599 votes, or 5.3%; Republican Dave Rudnick, with 1,692 votes or 2.5%; followed by Republican Mark Pierce with 913 votes, or 1.3%.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will run for re-election in the 20th Congressional District, which includes Tehachapi and other parts of Kern County. The Bakersfield Republican represents the 23rd Congressional District. McCarthy was the top vote-getter among five candidates with 31,401 votes, or 57.1%. The next closest candidate was Democrat Marisa Wood with 14,173 votes, or 25.8%, followed by Democrat Ben Dewell, with 4,291 votes, or 7.8%; Republican James Davis with 2,833 votes, or 5.2%; and Republican James Macauley with 2,292 votes, or 4.2%.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, who represents the 36th District, and Assemblyman Thurston “Smitty” Smith, R-Apple Valley, who represents the 33rd District, appeared headed to a November showdown for the 34th Assembly District seat, which covers Kern, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Lackey has a slight lead over Smith with 11,898 votes, or 29.9%, to Smith’s 11,857 votes, or 29.8% among a field of six candidates. Democrat Raj Kahlon was in third place with 2,156 votes, or 5.4%; followed by Republican Paul Fournier with 1,635 votes, or 4.1%; and no-party candidate Roger LaPlante with 1,161 votes, or 2.9%.
Palmdale City Councilman Democrat Juan Carrillo trailed Republican Paul Andrew Marsh for the new 39th Assembly District, which includes Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. Marsh was in the lead with 7,690 votes, or 38.5%, followed by Carrillo with 6,040 votes, or 30.2%; Democrat Andrea Rosenthal with 3,994 votes, or 20.0%, and Lancaster attorney Steve Fox, also a Democrat, with 2,267 votes, or 11.3%. The top two vote-getters will face off, in November.
